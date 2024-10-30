Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $214.95. 1,720,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,957. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $162.03 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.28.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

