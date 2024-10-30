WD Rutherford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 12.5 %

CDNS stock opened at $284.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.65 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average is $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

