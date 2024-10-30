WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $55,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE EW opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

