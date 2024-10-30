WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,686,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,769,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 110,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

