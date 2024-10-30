Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK):

10/28/2024 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 423,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 130,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

