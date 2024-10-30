WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.37. 956,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 793,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.
WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.97.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
