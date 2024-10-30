Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,241. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

