Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLUT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.92.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.44. 2,076,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,157. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.94.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.