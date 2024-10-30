WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Volume Tops $1.86 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $330.01 million and $1.86 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,199.25 or 0.99700868 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,112.41 or 0.99580950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 532,121,038 coins and its circulating supply is 412,528,114 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 532,083,237.84112597 with 412,489,413.59368986 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.79925965 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,608,099.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

