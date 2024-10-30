Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %
WERN stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Werner Enterprises
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.