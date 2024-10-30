Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

WERN stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.