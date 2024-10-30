WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 130,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,857. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

