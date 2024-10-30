WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 7.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 4.31% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $322,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 497,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 163,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 76,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,318. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

