WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.96. 129,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.22 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

