William Scott Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $567,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,833,604. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $115.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 25.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $257,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BancFirst by 85.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

