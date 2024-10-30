Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Boosted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WSM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

