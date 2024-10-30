WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 414,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,431. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $61.97 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.