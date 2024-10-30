WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 414,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,431. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $61.97 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,370,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,382,000 after purchasing an additional 752,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,888,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,601,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

