Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 497.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

