Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,801,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 2,395,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,334.3 days.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.