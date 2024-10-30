Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,801,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 2,395,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,334.3 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
