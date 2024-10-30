Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for ICE Earnings

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $167.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $2,849,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

