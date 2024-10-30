ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $467,563.78 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

