0x Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, 0x has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $279.88 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,396,563 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

