12,176 Shares in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC owned 1.15% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $9,983,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $7,991,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

TAXX opened at $50.53 on Thursday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

