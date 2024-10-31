21,069 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 63,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

