3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

