3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
3DX Industries Company Profile
