476 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Bought by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 942.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

