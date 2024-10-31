500 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 472,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,594 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

