61,780 Shares in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 29.2% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 128,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 11.7% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.