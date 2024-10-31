675,694 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 675,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 1.02% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,457 shares of company stock worth $7,680,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.61 and a 52-week high of $171.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

