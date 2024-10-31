8,949,274 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,949,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,337,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 0.2% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares Bitcoin Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 117.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 335,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,391,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $40.88 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

