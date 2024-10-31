914 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 145,562 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.
SPDR S&P China ETF Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
