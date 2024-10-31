9,999 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 167,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 483,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

