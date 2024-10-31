AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 14,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,263. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

