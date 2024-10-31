Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.31 and last traded at $121.31, with a volume of 960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

