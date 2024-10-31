abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.75). 362,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 905,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.75).

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £239.88 million, a PE ratio of -342.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.67.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,941.18%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.