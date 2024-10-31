Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-5.95 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,426. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

