Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATGE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 525,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

