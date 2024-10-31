AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $107.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,208.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.