Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 632,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,669 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $11.73.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $473,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,092.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $473,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590,064.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,014. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $521,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

