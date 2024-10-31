Alliance Global Partners Predicts OTC:GTBIF Q2 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.40. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.