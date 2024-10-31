Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Altiplano Metals Trading Down 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

