Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $186.90 and last traded at $186.93. Approximately 13,207,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,749,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.20 and its 200 day moving average is $183.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.