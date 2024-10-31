Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amcor also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-$0.76 EPS.

Amcor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 13,895,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,468. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.