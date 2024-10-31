Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $63,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $71.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.