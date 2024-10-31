AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.66. 178,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 681,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

