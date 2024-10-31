Analysts’ Downgrades for October 31st (ATNI, BPMC, BXP, CLH, EXR, FONR, FSLR, GLOB, GLRE, J)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 31st:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

