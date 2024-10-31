Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 31st (ABBV, AEIS, ALKT, ALTR, APAM, ARVN, AUR, AX, AXTA, BIIB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 31st:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $88.00 to $113.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $299.00 to $300.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $103.00 to $113.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$180.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $285.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $274.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $196.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$55.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $53.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $172.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $119.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $200.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $7.80. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $975.00 to $1,020.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $21.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $22.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $44.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $274.00 to $257.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $186.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $176.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $163.00 to $161.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $890.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $760.00 to $725.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $2.75 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $271.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $273.00 to $311.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $630.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $585.00 to $583.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $640.00 to $660.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $630.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $530.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $620.00 to $660.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $780.00 to $800.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $605.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $109.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $975.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $506.00 to $548.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $495.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $300.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $193.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $138.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $225.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $242.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $32.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $191.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $197.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $212.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $203.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $20.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$15.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $84.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $408.00 to $404.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by Argus from $360.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $301.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $490.00 to $468.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by Argus from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $120.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $138.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

