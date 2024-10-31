AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

