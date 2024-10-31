ANyONe Protocol Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $75.06 million and approximately $458,054.47 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,333,265 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,831,554.0504165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.85448553 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $421,533.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

