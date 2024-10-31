Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.14

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00005790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $75.86 million and $0.14 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,195.74 or 1.00135569 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,047.02 or 0.99923417 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.38916194 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.