Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.
Ares Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.